On Saturday, October 11, Sandy Town Mayor, Joanna Hewitt, had the pleasure of opening a new business in Sandy.

The owner of the business Aura Dental, Dr Shikha Mittal, is excited to join the growing community of Sandy with all its great opportunities.

Visitors to the surgery were welcomed with a drink and nibbles followed by a tour of the premises including two treatment rooms fitted out with the latest technology. A raffle was held in support of the Mouth Cancer Foundation UK. In addition, visitors were given a goodie bag to take away.

Shikha imagined how she would like the surgery to look and feel for patients and converting what was a clothes shop into a dental surgery that uses the latest technology was challenging.

Sandy Town Mayor, Joanna Hewitt with Dr Shikha Mittal Photo Neil Darlow

The result is very pleasing as you immediately notice the welcoming, calm modern décor of white, blue and gold with a comfortable spacious seating area with complementary refreshments to help patients relax.