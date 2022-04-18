The depot is now moving through the gears, and has started delivering frozen, fresh and ambient groceries to the retailer’s shops, with the site set to serve over 600 Co-op stores when it becomes fully operational later this year.

At 661,000 sq ft, the new depot - located just off the A1, less than 30 miles north of the M25 – will become Co-op’s largest regional distribution centre.

Andy Perry, Co-op supply chain and logistics director, said: “Our new Biggleswade depot represents a significant investment in our logistic operations, bringing thousands of products closer to communities across the South East.

"Serving our members and customers however and wherever they choose to shop with us is at the very heart of what we do.”

The depot expects to use 100 per cent renewable energy to power the site which is set to include solar PV designed into the roof.

For staff, there is also the ‘Night Club’, an outside green space bordered by a living wall to support and promote “better sleep, diet and mental health”.

Mr Perry added: “Whether shoppers choose to pop into their local Co-op, or shop online – where groceries are picked fresh in the local store - our depots work to serve and support our communities and operations.