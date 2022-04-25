Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, ‘cut the ribbon’ on Friday (April 22) to officially open the refurbished business and welcome new postmaster Dhaval Gosaliya and his wife Suhani Shah.

Sandy Town Council Deputy Mayor, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, and Cllr Caroline Maudlin were also delighted to attend, as well as the store’s new business development manager – Dhaval’s brother-in-law, Mitul Shah.

Dhaval told the Chronicle: "We had a good time and it went very well.

The grand opening of Sandy Post Office (left to right): two customers, Cllr Caroline Maudlin, Dhaval Gosaliya, Richard Fuller MP, Suhani Shah, Deputy Town Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt, and Mitul Shah.

"Our new slogan is 'Smiles For Miles Greetings', which people can give their families by posting the right card or gift from here.

"The world is moving so fast and shops on the High Street are really struggling.

"We need to keep ourselves engaged and interactive with customers to keep them coming to visit us, and it's important to support businesses and charities within the surrounding area."

Mr Fuller said: “This modernised branch looks great. I want to congratulate Dhaval and Suhani for taking on their second Post Office. It is a busy main branch.

"People are very experienced and care about the community that they serve.”

Dhaval and Suhani have run Barton Seagrave Post Office in Northamptonshire for the past six years and took on the Sandy branch in early March.

As a local resident, Mitul will be the main face of the business, while Dhaval and Suhani looked forward to visiting and getting to know the community.

Dhaval added: "Every customer is important, whether you are buying one stamp or foreign currency - the relationship will be strong for everybody."

The Market Square Post Office has undergone a refit and "major facelift" under the Post Office Network Transformation programme, installing slatted walls and new lighting for a modern look, while Dhaval also refitted the retail side of the store.

There are new counters and signage as well as new card racks, and a brand-new selection of greetings cards, while gifts, stationery and packaging are available too.

Dhaval added: “Customers are really appreciative of all the changes and have made us feel very welcome.

"We are lucky to have retained lots of long-serving, experienced staff, including manager Ann Chamberlain, Karon Kalyan and Katrina Parr.

"There is a lovely, friendly atmosphere."

The business is a Post Office mains branch, offering the same range of services as before, including digital and paper-based passport renewal check and send, and other verification services.

International Driving permits and car tax renewal are also available as well as the regular services of Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, and pre-order travel money. There is also a photobooth and ATM.

Dhaval is very community-minded and he has now started a Facebook site for his shop and to engage with the community. He is quickly building up followers and would like to thank Mr Fuller, Cllrs Hewitt and Maudlin, and his family and colleagues for all their support.

The new Post Office opening times are Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm and Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm.