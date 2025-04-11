Record month for Biggleswade's Hela Brands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biggest ever month for the company delivering to 22 countries around the world.

Up 197% on the same period last year, Hela Brands has completed its biggest ever month delivering 1.9m units to 22 different countries around the world in March.

The brand licensing house, a market leader in design, sourcing, distribution and promotion for sports and lifestyle brands, broke its own records fulfilling 20,000 orders and shipping more than 64,000 cartons across the globe.

Garments including textiles and footwear were distributed direct to retailers and wholesalers across the UK and Ireland, and also internationally to countries including Australia, Germany, Greece, Panama, Poland, and Taiwan.

Hela Brands

To ensure maximum logistical efficiency, remove unnecessary miles and ensure it meets its environmental and sustainability obligations, Hela uses a combination of different distribution methods and routes to ensure every order reaches its destination in good time.

With its own dedicated 82,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution centre in Biggleswade and partner distribution centres across the EU, the business is well placed to handle the different logistical challenges for each of its customers from single piece ecommerce to multi-container bulk orders and everything in between.

The impressive statistics conclude a busy first quarter for the fast growing sports and lifestyle business that recently outlined ambitious objectives to drive annual turnover to more than £100million within the next three years.

Biggleswade-based chief operating officer Andrew Ward commented: “Q1 is traditionally a very busy period for us with customers gearing up for the launch of the spring summer collections and product being needed at wholesalers and retail outlets across the globe but this quarter broke all the records.

Chief operating officer, Andrew Ward

“This is testament to the hard work that has gone into growing the business, both in terms of developing new brand relationships and also new and extended product collections for existing partners. With more exciting plans in the pipeline, I think we will increase these numbers even further during our next busy period in Q3.”

With its head office in Huddersfield and UK distribution centre in Biggleswade plus showrooms in London and Germany, Hela Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets. For further information visit www.helabrands.com