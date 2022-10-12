Sandy distillery wins gold at SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards

A Sandy distillery is toasting its success after winning a business award.

Willow Tree Gin won a gold Sustainability Award at the 2022 SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The awards took place at Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday, with small businesses and sponsors from across Bedfordshire coming together to celebrate successes and network.

Willow Tree Distilling Company Ltd at the awards ceremony. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Eloise Adger, marketing and events manager at Willow Tree Distilling Company Ltd, said: “Sustainability has been a huge part of our ethos since we started in 2016, so to be recognised for this is truly an honour. For example, we have conserved over a million litres of water, and we donate a portion of our profits to the Forest of Marston Vale to help plant trees.

“It was fantastic to see so many amazing Bedfordshire businesses being awarded for their triumphs. There are so many small things everyone can do to make for a greener planet.”

Central Bedfordshire Council and The Green Business Network sponsored the new Sustainability award, with applicants being ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’ in business such as reducing or removing the harmful impacts that products or services have on the environment.

Advertisement

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Transformation, said: “I’m delighted for Willow Tree Gin. Their commitment to running a business sustainability is a testament to their green endeavours.

"It’s great to see two Central Bedfordshire based businesses rewarded for their sustainable practices.”