Sandy Town Mayor opening the new shop

On Monday, 10 March, Sandy Town Mayor, Joanna Hewitt, had the pleasure of opening another new business. Young entrepreneur, Umaar Mazhar, who recently left university, opened Sandy's Evergreen Local Greengrocers.

Umaar aims to offer Sandy residents a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables at a reasonable price.

The choice of fruit and vegetables will be far greater than that offered by many supermarkets with some of the more unusual products imported from abroad. Umaar stated that if a customer wants a particular product he will strive to do his best to obtain it!

After the cutting of the ribbon, the Town Mayor was presented with a basket of fruit, which she kindly donated to Allison House, a local care home.