Screwfix and Howdens coming to Biggleswade for 2023

Screwfix and Howdens are coming to Biggleswade next year.

Dunmoore, a UK real estate investment and development company, has signed pre-lease agreements with the companies at its Biggleswade Trade Park development, with the stores expected to begin trading in the second quarter of 2023.

Howdens, the UK’s leading trade kitchen supplier, has signed a 15-year lease on a 7,276 sq ft unit, while Screwfix has signed a 10-year lease on a 7,513 sq ft unit.

An artist's impression of the new stores.

Andrew Scott, director at Dunmoore, said: “We are delighted to agree the first lettings at Biggleswade with two national operators, both of which we have long standing relationships with.

“We are in discussions with a number of other occupiers and hope to be in a position to announce further additions to the development in due course.”

The development is a comprehensive refurbishment and part new build of a vacant industrial unit on Stratton Business Park, close to the intersection of the main A1M roundabout and the A6001 London Road.

Dunmoore has obtained planning consent for the first phase, which is the refurbishment of the existing 24,197 sq ft unit, where Howdens and Screwfix have pre-leased their units.

The new-build second phase will provide a further 18,513 sq ft of space.

The development is part of Dunmoore’s expanding Made for Trade-branded trade counter portfolio, and its second in Bedfordshire, joining Cosgrove Trade Park in Luton.