One of Potton’s longest established family businesses is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Harpers Barbers, in Market Square, prides itself on not only offering high levels of quality and customer service but also for providing a community hub in the town.

Customers are more than people who come in for a haircut, they are friends who visit from far and wide to keep in touch.

Owner Jen Harper says the business is passionate about what they do – offering contemporary cutting and colouring along with traditional barbering, and is proud to have reached a 30-year milestone.

Pictured L to R are: Igor, who has been with the business for two years, owner Jen, and Donna who has worked at Harpers for 27 years

She said: “Yes, we’re celebrating 30 years this month, quite hard to believe really. I opened the barbers on May 16, 1995, initially it was just me – and a haircut cost £4.75.

“But I’ve built up a strong customer base over the years and people have got used to us being part of the community here in Potton.

“Being here for 30 years we look upon our customers as friends, if not family, as many of them have been coming to us since we opened.

"We’ve seen them grow up, get married and start families, we’re now getting their children and even grandchildren come in. Even customers who have moved away will pop in to say hello as they’re passing through or even just keep in touch on Facebook.

"We’ve got customers that come over from as far as Norfolk, but also closer like Hitchin, Baldock and Cambourne.”

Jen says the relationships and friendship built up over years also allows customers to confide in staff offering many men, even some younger clients, a chance to talk to someone impartial and share their feelings.

She added: “It’s so much harder for men to open up and just talk. Other times they come in and want the banter, to have a laugh and a joke with you.”

Like many businesses Harpers Barbers struggled over Covid but has bounced back - slowly building the business back up to now having three barbers and looking to take on a fourth in the coming weeks.

Added Jen: “We are now open six days a week offering the same quality that we did 30 years ago at prices that are cost effective – just not the same as they were 30 years ago.”

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the barbers has been giving away free haircuts to random customers over the month.

