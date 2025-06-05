Bedford woman conquers seven marathons in seven days for Sue Ryder

Sue Pearson, a dedicated carer and volunteer, has completed an extraordinary challenge - running seven marathons in seven days - to raise vital funds for charity, including Sue Ryder.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 10 and 16 May, Sue ran a staggering 184 miles, the equivalent of travelling from Bedford to York, covering 26.2 miles every day. Each day’s route was carefully mapped out the evening before, taking Sue through scenic spots across Bedford, towards Great Denham, Oakley and Renhold.

Reflecting on the journey, Sue said: “I’ve run marathons before, but I wanted to take on something truly challenging to raise money in a different way. And this time for three different charities: Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Bedford Blues Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue continued: “It was a tough challenge. I completed the TCS London Marathon in April, had a 12-day break, and then this! You obviously have self-doubt at times. Any challenge like this is more mental, then physical, I think."

Sue enjoying a celebratory glass of champagne after her challenge.

Rising at 4am each morning, to set off by 5am, Sue’s determination was tested when she tripped and injured her ribs and arms on Day 5, but she pushed through the pain to complete the challenge. "I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to finish, but I did. And that feeling was incredible," she shared.

With over £5,000 raised, Sue is grateful for the support she received throughout her journey. "I felt a combination of relief and pride - relief that it was over, but pride that I’d accomplished something so demanding. My husband was amazing, supporting me every step of the way, bringing drinks and energy gels, even cycling alongside me at times."

Sue’s motivation to support Sue Ryder comes from personal experience. "My Uncle Ed and one of my best friends spent their final days at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. The care they received was simply outstanding; everyone was just so brilliant. I will never forget the kindness of the nurses, and I wanted to do something to give back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue marked her incredible achievement with a well-earned glass of champagne and her favourite chocolate milkshake. When asked about her next challenge, she confessed: “I have no idea what’s next! I’ve tackled ultra challenges before, but for now, I think I just need a bit of a break.”

To support Sue’s fundraising journey, visit: 7 Marathons in 7 Days!! - GiveWheel

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns