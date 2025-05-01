Bedfordshire's share of £91m investment in East of England gas network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cadent confirms £91m investment in its East of England gas mains upgrade programme, ensuring safe and reliable gas supply for millions of homes.

More than 300km of gas mains pipes will be upgraded this year in the East of England, including more than 16km across Bedfordshire. Keeping homes, hospitals, schools, offices and many other buildings warm, while also helping the East of England region secure environmental gains.

While summer may be on the way, Cadent in the East of England is planning for colder conditions to ensure that residents have access to heat and hot water no matter what the weather.

Cadent has confirmed investment of more than £91million to modernise over 300km of its East of England pipeline over the next 12 months (April 2025 to March 2026).

MRP across the East of England

This is around the same straight-line distance as Newmarket to Amsterdam, or the length of 1,200 Britannia Piers, or the height of more than 3,333 Norwich Cathedrals.

The work will be delivered by skilled engineers as they replace ageing metallic pipes – many over 100 years old – with new plastic ones which will futureproof the network and allow gas to keep flowing.

Upgrading the East of England network means 1.6million properties will receive a safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

Homes, schools, hospitals and other buildings use gas for heat and hot water, some of the region’s biggest industries need it to power production processes, and it is the fuel of choice for a rising number of HGV fleets.

“We are very aware that the majority of homes across the East of England rely on gas for central heating and it’s our job to make sure they get it, safely and reliably, throughout the year,” said Head of Investment Delivery Kerry Stimson, who leads the team delivering Cadent’s gas mains upgrade work in the region.

“Metallic gas pipes have a safe working life and as they reach the end of that, it is our responsibility to replace them.

“There are also big environmental gains for the region as part of these upgrades as it reduces methane emissions and enables a move to more renewable gases like biomethane. This is essential for a cleaner future – the UK will need energy to come from a range of sources to meet demand and be sustainable.”

The work is part of a 30-year programme, which started in 2002, to upgrade the entire UK gas network.

Every year, Cadent is responsible for the upkeep and safe working of around 23,000km of pipes in the East of England, which are mostly underneath the region’s roads. When needed, this includes replacing ageing or severely damaged pipes.

Kerry added: “In most cases we can insert the new plastic pipe into the old metallic one. This technique reduces the time of each project, and we don’t have to dig as much, which means less disruption for local communities.

“The upgrades also mean an end to what can often become return visits – with associated disruption – to repair faults on the older metallic mains, as they start to show signs of age.

“We know roadworks aren’t ideal, but my team is determined to move as quickly as they safely can and get the work done with as little disruption as possible.”

By distance, the ‘top five’ workload areas for 2025-26 are: Broadland (37,827 metres), Waveney (25472 metres), Breckland (22,831 metres), North Hertfordshire (21,778 metres), and Three Rivers (18252 metres).

You will find the figures for each of the East of England’s local authority areas in the table below.

Metres of pipe to be upgraded in 2025-26, by local authority area (rounded to nearest metre):

Babergh 12158 Bedford 2223 Braintree 17120 Breckland 22831 Broadland 37827 Broxbourne 11504 Cambridge 10924 Central Bedfordshire 2211 Chelmsford 2440 Chiltern 885 Colchester 99 Dacorum 1942 Enfield 813 Epping Forest 8111 Fenland 6374 Forest Heath 7579 Great Yarmouth 27 Harlow 5432 Hertsmere 8257 Huntingdonshire 6574 Ipswich 2081 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 5059 Luton 9566 Maldon 970 Mid Suffolk 715 Norfolk 316 North Hertfordshire 21778 North Norfolk 9191 South Bedfordshire 2667 South Cambridgeshire 903 South Norfolk 751 St Albans 206 St Edmundsbury 5790 Stevenage 3446 Suffolk Coastal 6486 Tendring 10276 Three Rivers 18252 Uttlesford 5867 Watford 6042 Waveney 25472 Welwyn/Hatfield 394

How the work is planned and delivered

Cadent works with the local highways authorities to agree the best and least disruptive timings to carry out these essential upgrades. It will also collaborate with other utilities, to find opportunities to work together in the same set of roadworks. Once start dates have been confirmed, letters are sent to properties impacted ahead of the work starting.

Part of the programme also involves replacing individual ‘service’ pipes of tens of thousands of properties at no extra cost for customers. Cadent makes all the arrangements and gives advance notice of when work will happen.

Gas remains on throughout, although in some cases properties that take a direct feed from the pipe being replaced will lose supply for up to 12 hours, as their building is connected to the new main. Customer teams are on hand to answer questions and support customers – particularly those on the Priority Services Register.