Biggleswade food bank closes

A well used and popular food bank in Biggleswade has been forced to close due the state of the buildings. Existing customers have been transferred to other Food Banks and Preen will collect food for The Need Project.

Kathy Lewis, the CEO of Preen, explained “Our buildings are due for demolishment in 3 years time and the repairs needed to keep this particular building open were so expensive as to make it impossible. We are sad for those many locals who were dependent on the food bank just to keep their heads above water, but have made provision for anyone eligible”

A press release also stated

“We regret to announce that due to numerous safety issues with the building from Tuesday the 12th of November 2024 we will no longer be running the food bank at Preen.

The Food Bank @Preen specialised in fresh items.

We have partnered with The Need Project to ensure that those who require it continue to receive support. Our existing stock has already been transferred to them and we will collect food in the shop as normal and pass it on to them.

If you want a referral to Need you can ask the CAB, The Jobcentre, your child’s school, or any Housing, Health or Social Worker. If you are an existing client of Preen you can request a referral by leaving a message on 01767 840 021”

Kathy continued “We are actively looking for a new site, but the size of the project and the car parking needed means that we are severely limited in what we can use. We’d love to do a self-build but would need the land, the site must be easily accessible to the public – there are so many difficulties.

“We would happily move to a different local authority in the area if any council wants to work with us. We’ve tried for years to work with Central Beds Council but they don’t have any buildings and won’t sell us any land to build a new project on. It’s pretty clear they just aren’t interested despite the Independents promising things would change. In the last 18 years we have helped thousands of families and saved many thousands of tonnes of waste from landfill but we feel it may be time to move on. Introductory talks with organisations in Bedford and Hitchin have proved promising- but we’ll see.”

The Reuse Project at Preen

“If you have land or a building that you think could hold a very large and extremely busy Reuse Project please get in touch”

To donate furniture and household items contact Preen on 01767 600 332

To support The Need Project go to theneedproject.org/ or drop food off in Preen

Preen will always try to help if you are having difficulties with money, housing, health or schooling, they are a first-point-of-contact SafeSpace for victims of domestic abuse.