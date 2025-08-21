Biggleswade leisure centre team tackle charity hike

First leg over and a quick rest at Sandy Leisure & Sports Centre before heading to Flitwick Leisure Centre.

A team of 10 colleagues from Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre tackled a 44-mile (71km) charity hike on Tuesday 12 August raising over £400 for Breast Cancer Now.

The Everyone Active team, from the award-winning leisure centre operator which acts as an agent for Central Bedfordshire Council, hiked between all the sites in the contract for Breast Cancer Now - an Everyone Active partner charity.

On what turned out to be one of the hottest days of the summer, the team of Phillip Rose, Jasmin Spicer Bell, Angie Watts, Lauren Goodyer, Hannah Dewer, Jasmin Hughes, Sam Levy, Kade Alford and Trudy set out from Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre at 6am. Three members of the group took on the arduous challenge to finally reach their destination at Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre just before 11pm.

You can support the team on the JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/everyone-active-central-beds