It’s going swimmingly at Laburnum Primary School

Laburnum Primary School in Sandy recently celebrated the official opening of their newly refurbished swimming pool, a project that has been a long time in the making.

The event, on Monday 10th June, was graced by the Sandy Town Mayor, Cllr. Joanna Hewitt, who cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Head Teacher, Mr Ben Bardell, expressed his delight at the refurbishment, emphasizing the significant improvement it will bring to the school's swimming program. The new pool liner, complete with insulation and underlay, sets the stage for a comfortable swimming experience for years to come. Additionally, the installation of a UV filter and a new Chlorine feeder ensures that the water remains clean and safe for all swimmers.

The refurbishment didn't stop at the pool itself - the pupil changing rooms underwent a makeover as well. The rooms have been fully redecorated, with the addition of anti-slip paint on the floors to enhance safety. These upgrades not only improve the aesthetic appeal of the facilities but also contribute to the overall comfort and functionality of the swimming area.

The Mayor cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the pool.

At Laburnum, swimming is an integral part of the curriculum for students from Reception to Year 6. With lessons twice weekly during the second half of the summer term, the school is committed to ensuring that all students have the opportunity to learn this vital skill. Sessions taught by a specialist swimming teacher further enhance the quality of instruction.

In addition to swimming skills, students are also taught water safety, a crucial aspect given the presence of local rivers in the area. The heated water provides a comfortable learning environment, allowing students to focus on mastering their swimming techniques. It's no wonder that pupils eagerly anticipate their swimming lessons, knowing that they are gaining valuable skills that could potentially save lives.

Laburnum Primary School takes pride in being one of the few schools in the area that still has its own swimming pool. This unique feature sets the school apart and underscores its commitment to providing a well-rounded education for its students. The refurbishment of the pool is a testament to the school's dedication to creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can thrive.

The refurbishment project was made possible thanks to the support of Advantage Schools, the high-performing multi-academy trust that Laburnum joined in March 2024. Their investment in the school's facilities underscores their commitment to providing students with the resources they need to succeed.

The Mayor, Cllr. Hewitt, Head Teacher, Mr Ben Bardell and pupils from Laburnum Primary School