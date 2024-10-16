Local school boy needs community support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stan Hillyard is in year 11 at Stratton School and in March this year he lost his best friend George Looby very suddenly.

The school have been amazingly supportive in helping Stan and his friends manage their grief. It's through the school that Stan was encouraged to take part in an expedition to Kenya with an external organization called Camp International. He will spend 4 weeks in the summer holidays volunteering his time and skills to make a real difference to our planets eco system and the lives of the local communities. But it won't be all hard work, Stan is particularly looking forward to a few games of football with the local kids. However, to be part of this experience he needs to fundraise 5k.

5k for a 15 year old is not easy, and Stan understands it's going to be challenging, but is has given him a new focus and is helping him to live with his grief.

His first fundraiser event kicks off on Sunday 27th October (his mum said he will need the whole of half term to recover). Stan is completing a full on triathlon! This involves a 1.5 mile swim at Saxon pool, 20k bike ride and a 10k run in and around Biggleswade and Potton. He really needs local support and is reaching out to local people and the business community to support a local lad, who no longer has his best friend by his side to keep him going when he hits that wall!

Stan doing some last-minute training

If you would like to support Stan's triathlon fundraiser please go to www.gofundme.com

and search 'Stanley Hillyard - Going to Kenya' where you can donate and find out more.

If you are a local business and would be interested in a sponsorship package please contact Stan's Dad - [email protected]

Stan would like to say a big thank you to all his friends and family who have supported him and a big thank you to Oven Wizard, Surfing Cafe and Iceland who have already committed to helping Stan.