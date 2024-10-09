Local Scouts fundraise for life-saving Air Ambulance charity
As part of their Challenge badge, the air ambulance team provided first aid training as well as an introduction to the charity and how they support our local communities.
Irwin Scouts had an open brief to fundraise for EAAA, from promoting with posters and leaflets to preparing and running an event and collecting donations. Some of the fundraisers included baking cookies, cleaning cars, making bracelets, gaming marathons and a sponsored silence (a win for the parents!)
Scout Ewan, who ran part of the Biggleswade green wheel for his fundraising said "the run was challenging but I enjoyed it…it was all for a good cause" with Hannah adding "the point of this fundraising was to help the air ambulance and the ambulance medics, support for these people helps the people that help people. "
Irwin Scout Lead Jerome Doyle commended the troop's efforts saying "We are grateful to East Anglian Air Ambulance for coming to meet the Scouts and pleased to hand over a large cheque. I'm proud to see such a high total raised by Irwin members showing skills gained throughout their Scouting journey."
Tammy Swiderski, Community Fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance, said:
“The EAAA Challenge Badge provides educational, engaging and fun activities for schools and youth groups across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. We were delighted to hear about the fantastic fundraising efforts of Irwin Scouts, which will save lives in our local communities.
“EAAA operates by air and by road 24/7 from bases in Cambridge and Norwich and are tasked, on average, eight times a day to medical emergencies across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. This would not be possible without the fabulous efforts of our supporters. A huge thank you and well done to the Irwin Scouts, we are grateful and humbled by their brilliant support through EAAA’s Challenge Badge for young people.”
Biggleswade Scout Group relies on volunteers to support young people gain #SkillsForLife, as well as being a fun, social space for adults. There are opportunities in Biggleswade and surrounding areas from weekly meetings to finances, groundwork, maintenance, fundraising and more, all designed on a flexible basis. You can contact us at [email protected]
