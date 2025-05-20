New book tells story of wartime hero stationed at Churchill’s ‘Most Secret Airfield’ at Tempsford

A new wartime book by historian Adam Hart uncovers the story behind Churchill’s secret airfield at Tempsford during the Second World War.

The book, Operation Pimento, focuses on Adam’s great grandfather Frank Griffiths and his epic escape from Europe after being shot down dropping supplies to the French Resistance.

Adam, 25, explained: “I retraced his escape in 2022, and this forms the secondary narrative.

“Frank was based at RAF Tempsford when he was shot down. On August 14,1943, Frank piloted a Halifax bomber from this secret SOE airbase on a secret midnight mission codenamed Operation Pimento. He were shot down near Annecy in southeast France and crashed into a village killing all six of his crew.

Frank Griffiths was stationed at 'Churchill's Secret Airfield' in Tempsford during the Second World War

“Only Frank survived”.

Adam explained the work of the Squadrons based at Tempsford, infiltrating SOE agents and dropping supplies to resistance movements across Europe, was so secret crews who accidentally landed at Tempsford had to sign the Official Secrets Act and could not leave until the end of the moon period (when operations concluded).

The airfield at Tempsford was designed by Jasper Maskellyne, a famous magician who was set the task of concealing it from the Germans in the air.

Adam added: “My great grandfather lived on a boat for six years, a bit like a vagabond before eventually joining the RAF in 1936 initially as test pilot.

Adam Hart pictured on a visit to Tempsford last summer

"During the war he was stationed in Malaya (now Malaysia) before joining the Squadron at Tempsford where he was involved in top secret work dropping spies and supplies all over Europe.”

“Last summer, I attended a memorial service at Tempsford airfield and I was lucky enough to meet two descendants of crew members who lost their lives onboard my great grandfather's aircraft on August 14, 1943. The two men had left pregnant widows.”

The book, described as a wartime classic, is published by Hodder and will be available in all good bookshops from June 5.

