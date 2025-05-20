Potton choirs proud to commemorate VE Day

User (UGC) Submitted

On Thursday 8th May 2025, something very uplifting and especially moving occurred in Potton.

The town hosted a day of events, joining the nation to celebrate 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe and to honour the sacrifices that were made by so many. The commemoration culminated in a fitting and respectful act of remembrance for those who fought so bravely in order that we may live a better life.

At 7.30pm the choirs made up of three separate Potton based groups assembled in the community centre for a most convivial rehearsal – our first chance to run through the music together.

We walked across to the market square to take our places. There was just enough time to don some extra layers to keep out the chill before the Master of Ceremonies introduced the evening. The Town Crier looked resplendent in his royal blue and white livery and a hush descended on the square as the declaration was read out. Everyone joined in with the last line ‘God Save the King.’

At 9.30pm we joined the national act of lighting the beacon, a symbol of peace following the horrors of war. This was followed by a wonderful tribute to the local heroes of Potton who gave their lives for the sake of their country. Particularly poignant, were seeing the names of the town’s loved ones who never returned home, projected onto the building behind us. A stark reminder of the losses that will be forever etched onto the hearts of the families left behind.

“What a lovely tribute to our local and unsung heroes” said one of the congregation.

The music was led by the combined choirs under the expert direction of Dr. Douglas Coombes MBE and accompanied by Mrs Ronne White on the keyboard. Song sheets were provided for the congregation and we all joined in a rousing rendition of I vow to thee my country, a beautiful hymn that perfectly captures the pride of Great Britain in all her splendour. I felt incredibly proud to be there singing among friends, knowing that it may not have been possible at all had it not been for the acts of bravery before I was a mere hatchling. This was followed by singing the first verse of The National Anthem.

As the service drew to a close, the congregation were led in prayer to remember everyone who helped during the war, including those who were busy keeping the front line as safe as possible. Often unseen, their work was absolutely essential to the war effort.

A truly special evening closed with everyone singing along to none other than Dame Vera Lynn herself via a recording. As the music captured the spirit of the song and transported us back to the days of yesteryear, some of us spontaneously linked arms, swaying along while we thoroughly embraced the moment as I think it would have been 80 years ago.

All in all, it was a very memorable, fitting, and respectful tribute and I felt immensely proud to have taken part.