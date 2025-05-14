Report road and street Issues on FixMyStreet

Sandy Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) have a shared responsibility to ensure the smooth running of public services within Sandy.

The Town Council has an extensive list of its responsibilities on its website which include maintaining recreation grounds and public open spaces, organising community events, providing public parking facilities, among others. However, CBC, as the unitary authority manages the entire region of Central Bedfordshire , deals with a host of other issues such as council tax, roads, adult care, waste collection, etc.

CBC utilises the fixmystreet platform to streamline the process of reporting road and street problems online and requires that such issues are reported accordingly. Many Sandy residents have been frustrated by the potholes and the general state of the roads in the community and feel that CBC has turned a blind eye to their complaints. At Sandy’s annual meeting of the Town Council on 12th May 2025, CBC Ward Councillor for Sandy, Sue Bell, advised that residents need to log in all road and street issues on fixmystreet to make it easier for CBC to track and resolve them. She went on to add that there is very little data to prove that CBC has even received these complaints in the first place.