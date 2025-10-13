Sandy Town Council benefits from UK Shared Prosperity Fund for car park improvements

The Car Park after the works

Sandy Town Council just completed maintenance and relining works at the Town Centre Car Park which is now fully open for public use.

The works were funded by Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Town Centre Improvements grant, enabling the Town Council to invest in essential infrastructure that supports residents, businesses, and visitors.

The Clerk of Sandy Town Council, Mrs. Nicola Sewell said: “We are delighted that these works have been completed. The Town Centre Car Park is a key facility for our community, and these improvements will ensure it continues to serve residents and support our local businesses.”

Cllr. Wye, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience and Chair of the Local Partnership Group said, “It’s fantastic to see how the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is helping to make real improvements for communities. By supporting projects such as the Town Centre Car Park works, we’re helping towns invest in the facilities that matter most to residents, businesses, and visitors.”

The Town Council would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience during the maintenance period and looks forward to welcoming more people back to the town centre.