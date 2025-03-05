Sandy Town Council steps up to tackle dog fouling

We're watching you

Sandy Town Council is urging dog owners to be more responsible following a sharp rise in incidents of dog fouling across the town. Reports from residents and council monitoring highlight a growing problem, particularly in the Town Centre, recreation grounds and footpaths.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to maintain a clean and pleasant environment for residents to live, work and play, Sandy Town Council has signed up to the innovative ‘We’re watching you’ campaign initiated by Keep Britain Tidy, to tackle dog fouling hotspots. You may see ‘We’re watching you’ signs dotted around the town to encourage dog owners to pick up after their dogs even in the dark!

According to the Deputy Clerk of Sandy Town Council, Ian Reed, “Most dog owners are responsible people, who habitually pick up after their dog and dispose of the poo bags correctly. However, dog fouling has become a key issue in our recreation grounds”.

As the signs have gone up, we will monitor the progress of the campaign and hope that we see the same successful results as the other councils that have signed up to the campaign.