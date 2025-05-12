VE Day at All Saints, Sutton

Chris at the bells

On May 8, a team of bell ringers celebrated VE Day in Sutton at All Saints Church, including two of the older members of the village, Gladys Imber aged 91 (pictured) and Chris Owen aged 94 who assisted with the ringing.

Gladys remembers the street party on VE Day in 1945 on the High Street in Dunton, while Chris celebrated in the Wirral where he had been evacuated in the war. We also played our 200 year old Sacred Barrel Organ, the only working example in Bedfordshire.