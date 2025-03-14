Zac and Kimberly shine brightest as this year’s Sandy Carnival Stars

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
On 9th March 2025, Zac Varley and Kimberly Whitehead rose above the competition to become this year’s Carnival Stars.

The competition was judged by Joanna Hewitt (Mayor of Sandy), Daniel Davie of Inskip & Davie and Cllr Ruth Lock who had to make the tough decision of choosing the new Carnival Stars.

Most Popular

Zac and Kimberly’s eloquence, confidence and poise made them stand out among the other children as they answered questions and mimicked the royal wave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Stars are set to lead the Carnival Parade and assist the mayor to switch on the Christmas lights at the switch-on event.

Mayor Joanna Hewitt with the Stars, Kimberly and Zacplaceholder image
Mayor Joanna Hewitt with the Stars, Kimberly and Zac

The mayor said, “We can’t wait to see these brilliant children lead the parade come 14th June. It is our hope that through this opportunity, they learn valuable lessons that they can carry with them as they grow to be responsible adults.”

Related topics:Joanna HewittMayor
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice