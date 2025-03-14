Zac and Kimberly shine brightest as this year’s Sandy Carnival Stars
The competition was judged by Joanna Hewitt (Mayor of Sandy), Daniel Davie of Inskip & Davie and Cllr Ruth Lock who had to make the tough decision of choosing the new Carnival Stars.
Zac and Kimberly’s eloquence, confidence and poise made them stand out among the other children as they answered questions and mimicked the royal wave.
The Stars are set to lead the Carnival Parade and assist the mayor to switch on the Christmas lights at the switch-on event.
The mayor said, “We can’t wait to see these brilliant children lead the parade come 14th June. It is our hope that through this opportunity, they learn valuable lessons that they can carry with them as they grow to be responsible adults.”