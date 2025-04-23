Bridging Education and Industry: Newlands Developments joins The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme

Left to right - Ben Taylor - Planning Director, Newlands Developments, Gina Bubbins - Director of Partnerships, The Bedford College Group, and Stephanie Bishop - Development Director, Newlands Developments.

The Bedford College Group is proud to announce a new collaboration with Rugby based property developer Newlands Developments, offering students a valuable insight into one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors through the Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme.

The initiative will see Newlands Developments engaging with students through a range of activities designed to bring learning to life. These include tours of construction sites before and during development, talks delivered by professionals working in the field, and practical student projects based on real examples.

As part of its wider social commitment, Newlands aims to support skills development and open doors to career opportunities within the construction and logistics industries. Their involvement reflects a shared belief that students benefit most when education and employers work together.

Rachel Roberts, Employer Partnership Specialist with The Bedford College Group, said “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Newlands Developments. This partnership is all about giving our students meaningful, real-world experience that complements their studies. Working with organisations like Newlands Developments helps students better understand the careers available to them and makes their learning journey more connected to the world of work.”

By using live development sites as case studies, students will be able to explore the stages of a major construction project in context, supported by input from industry experts.

Ed Pigott, Associate Planning Director at Newlands Developments, commented “We are pleased to be working with The Bedford College Group to help inspire and support students who are interested in construction and property. This is a great way for us to contribute to the future of the industry and ensure young people have access to the knowledge and experience they need to succeed.”

The Bedford College Group continues to grow its network of employer partners across a range of sectors, helping students develop both the technical skills and industry awareness they need to progress into further training or employment.

For more information about The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme, please email [email protected]

For information on the courses available across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/