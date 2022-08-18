Clifton's Samuel Whitbread Academy celebrates 'fantastic set of A-level and BTEC results'

The year group has had to demonstrate "incredible resilience and determination” throughout the pandemic, with many of their lessons moving online at various points over the last two years.

The sixth formers have "successfully overcome all of these challenges” and gained “an impressive and well-earned set of exam results” at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).

A Samuel Whitbread Academy spokesman said: “This year there were a number of individual success stories, with numerous A* and A grades, including Beth with four A* grades, who is off to study Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford, and Libby with two A*s and a Distinction*, who will be moving on to the University of Northampton to train to be a midwife.

Smiles from Beth, Sadie and Catriona as they collect their exam results. Beth (left) was among the school’s top performers, and is off to the University of Oxford after achieving four A* grades. Image: BEST

“As well as a strong performance at A Level, there was a similarly impressive set of results from the students studying BTEC awards this year.

"The high-performing subjects included Applied Science, Business, Engineering, Health and Social Care, ICT, Media and Sport.

“Multiple students achieved Distinctions including Bradley, who gained an impressive triple distinction.”

Susie Hoad, Head of Year 13, said she was “delighted” to see Gianni achieve a fantastic set of results and wished him all the best in the future.

Harrison, Chloe and Jake with their results. Chloe will be studying Veterinary Medicine at university after gaining an A* and two As. Image: BEST

Clare Bonham, pastoral support officer, was also “extremely proud” of Sophie, who achieved three A*s through a lot of hard work and dedication to her studies.

Samuel Whitbread Academy principal, Nick Martin, said: “I would like to congratulate all of the students in Year 13 on their hard work and determination that they have shown over the last few years, which I am pleased to say has been richly rewarded.

“This year group has certainly had to overcome their fair share of challenges, throughout the pandemic, but they have taken all of this in their stride and managed to achieve a great set of exam results.

Samuel Whitbread Academy head boy Harry will be back at the school working in his gap year, before heading to the University of Exeter. Image: BEST

“I couldn’t be any prouder as a headteacher and I wish them all the luck in the world on the next stage of their journey.”

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: “I am so pleased with this well-deserved success. Students, staff and parents/carers have shown great character throughout the most challenging period in education.

“All should be very proud and enjoy their celebrations. This augurs well for the future, as Samuel Whitbread Academy and BEST continue to flourish.”