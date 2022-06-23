Glowing Ofsted report for 'outstanding' nursery in Stotfold

A nursery school in Stotfold had reason to celebrate after Ofsted inspectors rated it as ‘outstanding’ – describing it as ‘welcoming and exciting’.

In the latest report, Poppies Nursery at St Mary's Lower School, Rook Tree Lane, was praised for providing a ‘stimulating variety of rich activities’.

It said: “Children are exceptionally confident in this welcoming and exciting nursery. They are very respectful of their friends, demonstrating kindness and friendliness in their play."

And it added that parents were ‘overwhelmingly complimentary’ about the nursery – speaking highly of the relationships between staff and children and saying how they noticed their children learning vital skills – including catching up with social skills they were concerned about since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The nursery, which currently has 118 children aged two to four on its roll, was last inspected in 2015 – when it was also judged to be ‘outstanding’.

The report added: “The thoughtfully planned environment means that children are constantly surrounded by independent learning opportunities. Staff notice what captures children's interests and take these moments to guide and extend learning further.”

And it said the children ‘marvel at their own achievements, building a high sense of self-worth’.

Leaders were also praised as being passionate about the excellent service they provide for children, and for supporting staff wellbeing.

And the inspectors added that staff are extremely knowledgeable and motivated to continue developing themselves.

It added: “Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities benefit immensely from the work the staff do. They challenge other professionals and champion children's abilities. The provider and her team work tirelessly to ensure that this group of children makes the best possible progress from their starting points.”

“Staff provide children with rich opportunities to be prepared for their next stage of education. They support children's growing independence and social development. Children persevere to communicate with their friends in a socially acceptable way. This helps children to develop meaningful friendships."