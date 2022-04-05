Pupils show off some of the eco-friendly elements of the garden

And the Year 4 students at Mepperhsall Church of England Academy made sure there were eco-friendly features in the joint garden including bug hotels and hedgehog hideaways.

Davidsons Homes is building 145 new homes at its Woodlands Rest development off Shefford Road - and decided to call on the students to come up with ideas for the garden.

The developer also donated £2,300 towards the school’s new reading scheme.

Year 4 pupils from Meppershall Church of England Academy, with Victoria Barnaby of Davidsons Homes,

Simon Tyler, Sales Director at Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “After previously working with the school to help stock up the library, we were keen to continue this relationship and get the pupils involved in the launch of our new four-bedroom showhomes at Woodlands Rest.

“We thought it would be a nice idea to ask the students to help come up with some eco-friendly design suggestions for the garden, and the Year 4s certainly delivered with some fantastic ideas.

“The children’s posters were filled with brilliant suggestions like bug hotels, birdbaths, birdhouses, hedgehog hideaways and vegetable and flower patches. After taking on board their input, we incorporated a mix of these elements into the garden."

Margaret Newman, Head of School at Meppershall Church of England Academy, said: “The children really enjoyed planting in the gardens – they are environmentally conscious and love anything related to mammals and insects. Having said that, I think one of the things they enjoyed the most was exploring the lovely new showhomes!”