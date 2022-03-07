Have your say over plans for the two schools

Have your say over plans to merge two schools in Potton as part of Central Beds Council's Schools for the Future programme.

The council has launched a consultation on the plans to amalgamate Potton Lower and Potton Middle schools to create a new primary school from September 2023.

This would involve extending Potton Lower School’s age range to include children from Reception age to Year 6 and closing Potton Middle School.

However, both permanent school buildings would be retained in order to provide the accommodation required for the transition to two-tier education.

The plans, which are part of the Schools for the Future programme, were first proposed in summer last year, along with plans for other schools in Biggleswade and the surrounding area to move towards a two-tier educational system.

The Council’s Executive Committee last month approved a consultation on amalgamating the two schools in Potton, and a review of proposals for the remainder of the schools in the area.

Cllr Sue Clark, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “This proposal is part of the Schools for the Future long-term plan to make sure Central Bedfordshire has the right schools, in the right places, delivering the best education. Moving towards a two-tier educational system is part of achieving this.

“While we consulted last year on changes to all schools in Biggleswade and the surrounding areas, the rationale for the earlier change at the two Potton schools, is in direct response to nearby schools in other areas who have already altered their age range, to become primary or secondary schools.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in Potton Middle School is experiencing reduced pupil numbers and it’s important that we address this now by amalgamating the two schools.

“We’re also working on revised proposals for the remaining schools in the area and we look forward to sharing these soon with schools, parents and the local community.”