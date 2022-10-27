A pre-school has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted who praised it as a place "where children flourish" in an "inspiring setting".

Stondon Stompers Pre-School on Hillside Road was visited by inspectors in September – and had its rating bumped up from Good to Outstanding.

The pre-school was given the outstanding rating across the board, with the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management all receiving top marks.

Stondon Stompers Pre-School

Chair of the pre-school, Hayley Law, said: "To say we are thrilled with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection is an understatement.

"As with every setting, we have faced such difficult times over the past couple of years and this really has been the light at the end of the tunnel. The staff have been incredible throughout the pandemic and this has been the recognition I feel the pre-school truly deserves.

"The care and education our team provide to the children is of the highest standard and even though we as a committee tell the team what a great job they’re doing, it’s nice for them to have it writing from Ofsted!

"Lower Stondon is rapidly growing in size and we are excited to welcome new families into the Stompers community."

Advertisement

The report states that children benefit from "loving relationships with staff" that know them "exceptionally well", while staff have devised an ambitious curriculum that focuses on progressing skills needed for future learning.

Meanwhile, staff's high expectations for development contribute to "remarkable confidence and independence in children".

The report states: "Children flourish in this inspiring setting that centres around their individual needs and interests.

Advertisement

"Staff are proactive in designing a pre-school that values children's opinions. For example, children choose what they would like on the snack menu and staff link this to what they will grow in their garden.

"Children excel in their ability to regulate behaviour, resulting in cooperative play. They negotiate the rules of their games, ensuring they include everyone. For example, they say, 'Hmm, how about you make a cup of tea and I cook the steak?' in reaction to two children wanting to be a chef.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive "outstanding support", while partnerships with parents are "superb".