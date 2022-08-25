Sandy Secondary School proud of GCSE results which pupils worked 'so incredibly hard to achieve'

Sandy Secondary School's Year 11 students were proud to collect the GCSE results that they had worked "so incredibly hard to achieve".

Pupils visited the school this morning (August 25), with many of them described as "extremely nervous", due to the "high levels of uncertainty" they had to face during the pandemic and “speculation in the news” about results not being as good as previous years.

However, Sandy Secondary School staff are delighted with their students' grades.

Secondary Secondary School GCSE results. Image: Sandy Secondary School.

Miss Hayward, executive principal, said: “I could not be prouder of all of them and I know they will go on to succeed further, given the characteristics and determination they have shown throughout.

"This is a proud day for all of them and they now deserve to celebrate. I would also like to thank the hard work and dedication of all the staff at the school, who go above and beyond to support our students achieve their full potential.

"We hope that the vast majority of our students will now be celebrating their successes and looking forward to their next stage of their education, with full confidence that they have everything at their fingertips to go on to be successful."

A Sandy Secondary School spokesman said: "As always, they have surpassed their own expectations and we could not be prouder of all our students.

"Our results are very good and reflect all the hard work by the students over the last two years, under really challenging circumstances.

"They have continued to show determination and resilience throughout these last two years and have gained results that are reflective of the work they have put in. They are simply amazing!

"Whilst we wish to recognise and celebrate all our students, special recognition needs to go to the students below, who have achieved remarkably good results across a range of subjects."

Charlotte Gautrey 9 9 9 9 8 8 8 8 7 7 7

Kate Brierley 9 9 9 9 8 8 8 8 7 7 M

Alex Darlow 9 9 9 8 8 7 7 7 7 Di 5

Ciaran Coppard 9 9 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 6 6

Rebecca Swandells 9 D* 8 8 7 7 7 7 7 6 5

Ollie Slattery 9 9 8 8 8 8 7 7 5 5 5

Eleanor Endersby 9 8 8 7 7 7 7 7 6 6 6

Emily Newheiser 8 8 8 8 8 8 7 7 6 5 5

Leo Rolph 8 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 Di 6 5

Menna Goddard 8 8 7 7 7 7 7 7 6 6 6

Sophie Knowles 9 8 8 7 7 7 6 6 5 P

Mackenzie Johnson 9 D* 8 7 7 6 6 M 5 5

Ella Whiting 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 7 6 5 5

Dean Leigh 8 8 8 7 7 7 7 7 5 5 5

Ethan Fannon 8 8 7 7 7 7 6 6 6 M