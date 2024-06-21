Bedfordshire patients urged to use NHS 'wisely' as junior doctors strike next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire patients are being warned to "use services wisely" as junior doctors launch an all-out strike next week.

Residents can expect disruption as a new round of industrial action begins from 7am on June 27 until the same time on July 2.

NHS leaders in the region are urging patients and the public to choose services "wisely", to help protect and care for the most vulnerable.

Dr Ian Reckless, chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We are encouraging local people to think carefully before using NHS services during the forthcoming strikes. Please help us to focus our attention on those who most need it."

As during previous strikes by medical staff in the current dispute, many hospital services will run differently during this time, with resources prioritised in order to provide urgent and emergency services, maternity services and ward-based care.

This means that hospitals may have to make "the difficult decision" to re-arrange many non-urgent operations, treatments and routine appointments. Where this is the case, patients will be contacted directly.

NHS leaders are urging local people to choose health and care services wisely and to take simple steps to ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 Online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to attend Emergency Departments only if it is a life-threatening emergency.

Dr Reckless said: “Our accident and emergency department remain open, so please do come forward if you require emergency, life-saving care or if you are seriously ill and require urgent medical attention. Waiting times may be longer than usual, but everyone will be seen in line with their clinical priority."

Many GP practices and pharmacies will be running as usual during the strike, but some local practices may be affected by the industrial action as they provide opportunities for those who are training to become GPs.