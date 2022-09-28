Charity thrilled at £60,000 donation for St John's Hospice Moggerhanger

The Connolly Foundation has awarded an amazing £60,000 to St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger, supporting the vital services it provides.

The grant will go towards funding Sue Ryder’s Palliative Care Hub and the specialist care, support and advice it provides to patients who prefer to receive care in their own homes.

Last year the hub helped more than 2,600 people with life-limiting conditions over the course of more than 15,000 home visits, as well as supporting their families.

Allison Mann, service director at St John’s Hospice, said: “Our nurses provide high-quality compassionate care for people with an end-of-life diagnosis, as well as invaluable practical and emotional support for families and loved ones, by offering a listening ear, answering their questions and preparing them for the future.

"We’re immensely grateful to the Connolly Foundation for this very generous grant, which will make a huge difference in helping us to ensure that Bedfordshire people are able to access specialist palliative care in their own homes.”

St John’s Palliative Care Hub works together with local care providers, GPs, district nurses, specialist nurses, the ambulance service and other health and social care professionals to coordinate and provide care.

The community service helps to improve choice for patients and increase the number of people who die in their preferred place of care. It also reduces the strain on the NHS by reducing hospital admissions.

The Connolly Foundation is a major charity In Bedfordshire that has given more than £10m to local organisations and causes that support young and older people in the county.