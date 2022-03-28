New Covid-19 vaccination centre to open in Biggleswade

A new Covid-19 vaccination centre is opening at Biggleswade Hospital next week.

From March 30, the current vaccination centre at Priory House will close - and no appointments are being accepted after that time, with walk-ins also stopping at 5.30pm.

But a new centre at Biggleswade Hospital on Potton Road will be offering appointments from Monday, April 4.

A new vaccination centre is opening at Biggleswade Hospital

Bookings will be available via the national booking system, and the new centre will also offer the newly launched Spring Booster jab to over 75s, residents in care homes for older people and anyone aged 12 or over with a weakened immune system.

Everyone who is eligible will be offered a top-up between three and six months over the Spring and early Summer.

In addition to the many community pharmacies that offer the vaccine through the national booking system, people can still book in to Watling House in Dunstable.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said “I am pleased that we are able to offer another opportunity to people in Central Bedfordshire to get vaccinated. This is especially important now that we are offering the Spring Booster which is already off to a flying start since the booking system opened.

“I would also like to thank the teams who have worked so hard at Priory House serving the local population and I know they will continue to deliver a fantastic service from Biggleswade Hospital”