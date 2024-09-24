Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid cases are on the rise in the UK.

XEC is a new Covid variant that has been starting to spread in the UK and Europe.

The NHS will be rolling out a Covid vaccination programme this autumn.

Those who are at most risk will be able to access the Covid vaccine for free.

Covid cases have been steadily rising across the UK, with the latest data from UKHSA revealing infections have increased by 3.6% in the last seven days up to September 11.

The increase is suspected to be driven by new Covid variant XEC. Over the summer months we already saw cases rise in July after the spread of the FLiRT variant and KP3 subvariant in the UK.

Those who are eligible for the Covid vaccine are being urged to come forward. Data from last year’s autumn vaccination programme has shown that those who received a vaccine where 45% less likely to be admitted to hospital from two weeks following vaccination, compared to those who remained unvaccinated, with protection lasting for around four months.

The NHS will be starting the Covid autumn vaccine programme this autumn. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Speaking about the upcoming Covid vaccination programme, Dr Julie Yates, UKHSA Deputy Director for Immunisation Programmes, said: “Many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19 are not aware they are at greater risk and eligible for these vaccines.”

Adding: “If you are pregnant or have a certain long-term condition you should be offered the vaccines – if unsure, please speak with a trusted nurse or doctor.”

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

Covid vaccines will be available from October 3, with those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid able to access a free jab on the NHS. According to GOV.UK, those eligible for a Covid vaccine include:

adults aged 65 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group (as defined in tables three or four in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)

frontline NHS and social care workers, and those working in care homes for older people

The eligibility criteria is the same across Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, with each regional health department carrying out their vaccination programme.

You should usually be offered the Covid vaccine no earlier than around six months after your last vaccine dose, if you are eligible to receive the Covid jab, you can get vaccinated even if you have not taken up previous Covid vaccines.

How to book a Covid vaccine?

Millions of people in England are now able to book their Covid vaccine after the booking system opened on Monday (September 23). Those who are eligible can secure their appointment through the NHS website, app or can make a booking over the phone by calling 119.

In Northern Ireland, information about booking for the autumn booster is not yet available. It’s expected that eligible patients will be contacted by their GP and will also be able to book appointments for the Covid vaccine at participating pharmacies as was the case for the spring Covid jab.

In Scotland, those who are eligible will be contacted by their local health trust with an appointment either by post, or by text or email. Do not make a Covid vaccine appointment until you have been invited to do so by NHS Scotland.

You can find out more about the Covid vaccine, what it is for and who is eligible at NHS.UK.