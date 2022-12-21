Dad diagnosed with brain tumour after Biggleswade optician visit gets early Christmas present

A brain cancer patient is looking forward to Christmas after receiving some good news following his latest scan.

Adam Dilley was just weeks away from becoming a dad in October 2021, when he was given the devastating news he had a glioblastoma (GBM) – the same type of highly aggressive tumour as EastEnders character Lola Pearce.

Advertisement

As we revealed last year his shock diagnosis came following a visit to Specsavers in Biggleswade, where an optician discovered a swelling behind his left eye

Adam Dilley and partner Tasha White with their son Alfie (Picture courtesy of Brain Tumour Research)

He had been suffering with severe headaches, jaw pain and blurred vision for many months, and had even been misdiagnosed with sinusitis.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old, who works at GKN aerospace in Luton, underwent a craniotomy in November, which was filmed as part of the BBC2 series Surgeons: At the Edge of Life. He then had several weeks of radiotherapy followed by months of chemotherapy.

Last December, he and his partner Tasha, who both grew up in Shefford, celebrated the much-anticipated arrival of their son, Alfie.

Advertisement

And now, Adam, from Wixams, has received his latest MRI – and it’s good news. His tumour remains stable, and he can look forward to enjoying a fun Christmas with his family.

Adam, who is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to share his story, said: “I’m so pleased with my latest scan results and am really looking forward to Christmas.

Advertisement

“It was my boy’s first Christmas last year but I’d literally just had surgery so was a bit beaten up. He’s more grown-up now so it feels like this year is going to be a proper Christmas for him, and I feel great. I haven’t had a headache since the surgery and am back at work full time, so feeling a lot more positive and upbeat.”