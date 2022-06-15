Do you think cycling can help the grieving process? University of Bedfordshire is hoping to find out

An academic from the University of Bedfordshire is exploring how cycling can improve grief outcomes following a bereavement.

Dr Jane Williams – a lecturer in psychology – is the lead on The Grief Cycle project, which is currently in the recruitment stage.

Working alongside Harriet Wingfield, a PhD student from Sheffield Hallam University, and Professor Angel Chater, director of Bedfordshire’s Institute for Sport and Physical Activity Research (ISPAR), Dr Williams hoping to find approximately six participants who meet the desired criteria:

Would you like t take part in the project?

An adult aged 18+

Someone who cycles outdoors at least two times per month

Someone who has experienced a personal bereavement in the past 10 years

Successful participants will take part in an interview either in-person or online and be asked to share their experiences and opinions about using cycling as a way of supporting grief outcomes.

Dr Williams said: “This project is important as there is limited research investigating the role physical activity can have within bereavement support. There is an abundance of research to show the benefits of physical activity on mental health, but very little on grief.

"With this logic and the limited research available physical activity can be an alternative support to grief.”

Professor Angel Chater added: “Experiencing the death of a loved one can be really tough and it can have a significant impact on our health, wellbeing and relationships.

“Our previous research has shown us that being outside in nature, and going for a walk or run, can all help with feelings of grief.”