Taking on too much at once can feel overwhelming.

Taking on too much at once can feel overwhelming.

Polar explorer Wendy Searle, shares her seven top tips for achieving your goals in 2025.

As the new year kicks off, there’s no better time to reflect, reset and set ourselves a new challenge. A new year is like a blank canvas, the perfect moment to think about what you want to achieve and how to take the first step towards it.

For many of us, it can feel daunting to think about setting ourselves a new health goal or challenge to work towards. Fear can take hold, and yet, as Wendy Searle, one of the world's most inspiring polar explorers, knows all too well, the most transformative journeys often begin with a single brave step.

Wendy’s story is proof that adventure is not just reserved for the young, a mother of four, Wendy only discovered polar trekking in her late 30s, at an age when many might shy away from such challenges.

Today, she is not only the seventh woman to ski solo and unsupported from the Antarctic coast to the South Pole, but also the Expedition leader for Shackleton Challenges, where she helps others tap into their inner adventurer - often for the first time.

Wendy Searle, one of the world's most inspiring polar explorers, has shared seven top tips for how to set goals and achieve them in 2025. | Shackleton Challenges/ Wendy Searle

Here are seven tips from Wendy Searle, Expedition leader for Shackleton Challenges, on how to overcome your fear and set yourself up to achieve your goals in 2025.

Start small but think big

You don’t have to jump in at the deep end, Searle explains that the key is to aim for a challenge that requires effort and commitment but doesn’t feel overwhelming. The polar adventurer explains: “When I began my journey, I didn’t start with an Antarctic expedition. I started with something that felt slightly out of my comfort zone, like a marathon or a multi-day hike.”

Adding: “Success brings confidence, and once you’ve achieved one goal, you’ll naturally start thinking about what else might be possible.”

Make fear your ally

Fear can be paralysing, but Searle reassures us that feeling scared is normal and means that you doing something that matters. Instead of letting that fear overwhelm you, reframe it as excitement. Searle said: “Adventure, after all, is just a series of small steps, so focus on what you can control and keep moving forward.“

Surround yourself with supportive people

The people you surround yourself with can help motivate you to meet your goal. Searle explains that she has seen how powerful this can be during women-only expeditions with Shackleton.

She advises: “Even if you’re tackling a solo goal, finding a community or mentor who can cheer you on and provide practical advice makes a huge difference. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people can transform your journey.”

Learn to fail forward

Failing at a goal can be a learning process, it isn’t the end of your journey and is part of the process. Every setback teaches you something valuable, and you can take what you have learned and use it for your next attempt.

Searle explains: “I’m no stranger to failure. In 2022, I attempted to become the fastest person to ski solo to the South Pole but fell short of my goal. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, I used the experience to refine my skills and inspire others.”

Adding: “I was also able to reframe that failure as a learning process. I believe that if you never fail at anything, you’re not putting yourself out there.”

Practice mental resilience

Preparing yourself mentally is just as important as physical training. Searle explains: “Resilience comes from knowing you can face challenges and keep going. I use mindfulness and visualisation techniques to build my mental toughness and stay focused on my goals.”

Pack light, pack smart

No matter what your goal, it’s critical to have the right gear to feel prepared. Focus on the essentials that enhance your experience, whether that’s quality hiking boots or a trusted map app.

Searle said: “Why not make this the year you break free from your comfort zone and take on an adventure of your own? Whether your resolution is to try something completely new, reconnect with nature or push yourself physically and mentally - it’s never too late to embrace your inner adventurer.”

Have you set yourself any health goals for 2025? We’d love to hear from you, share your thoughts in the comment section.