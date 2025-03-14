Measles is extremely infectious 💉

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Europe reports highest measles cases in 25 years.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), cases more than doubled in 2024 compared to 2023.

In the UK, cases are also on the rise, with 2024 having the highest recorded since 2012.

Measles cases are the highest in Europe for 25 years, health officials have revealed.

A joint report by WHO and UNICEF said that cases more than doubled in 2024 compared to 2023 and have reached the highest number recorded since 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data which was made of up 53 countries across Europe and Central Asia found 40% of those with measles were children are under the age of five. With a total of 38 deaths reported based on preliminary data received as of March 6, 2025.

Europe has recorded the highest number of measles cases in 25 years. | Getty Images

However, it’s not just Europe, with measles cases also on the rise in the UK. Dr Ben Kasstan-Dabush, Assistant Professor in Global Health & Development at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), said: “Measles cases across the UK are rising, as we’re also seeing across other parts of Europe, Central Asia and through new outbreaks in the US.

“Measles is extremely infectious. Before routine vaccination began, England and Wales saw large outbreaks with peaks of 600,000 cases in some years.

“Vaccination programmes in the UK and globally have been so successful that it can be easy to forget why we still need them and many people may not have a memory of the consequences of infections like measles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being vaccinated is the best way to protect you, your child, your family and people who aren’t able to get the vaccine like young babies, from getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people.”

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious complications in some people and in rare cases even death.

Symptoms often first materialise as cold-like including a high temperature, a blocked or runny nose, sneezing and a cough. Small white spots may also appear inside the cheeks and back of lips.

A few days after developing the cold-like symptoms a brown or red rash usually appears, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spots of the measles rash are sometimes raised and join together to form blotchy patches. | NHS

Children as well as adults can be infected with measles if they have not been vaccinated or have never had measles before.

Serious complications are more likely in adults over 20-years-old, whilst pregnancy may also increase the risk of complications and can be passed on to the baby during delivery if the mother has an active infection.

Is there a measles outbreak in the UK?

Cases of measles are on the rise in the UK. In 2024, there were 2,911 confirmed cases in England, the highest recorded annually since 2012.

The majority of measles cases in the UK occur in young children and predominantly among those who are unvaccinated. Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children or check their vaccination status to make sure they have received their measles vaccine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do you get the MMR vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is offered to all babies and young children as part of the NHS vaccination schedule. It is delivered in two doses, the first when the child is one years old and the second when the child is three years and four months old.

Babies between six and 12 months can have an extra does of the MMR vaccine before this if:

they're travelling abroad to an area with a lot of measles

they've been close to someone with measles

there's an outbreak of measles

The MMR vaccine is also available to older children and adults who may have missed their vaccination at GP surgeries and in some pharmacies.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of measles and how to get the MMR vaccine at NHS.UK.