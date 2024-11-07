June Holland, aka Indiana June, has completed one of her bucket list experiences - to swing on a giant zip wire.

June Holland, better known as ‘Indiana June’ for her love of adventure, drew up a bucket list of things she wanted to do after she became a pensioner.

Apart from travelling, one of her ambitions was to take on the challenge of a giant zip wire experience which she was able at do at the Adenalin Quarry Adventure Park in Cornwall.

June, of Chase Close, Arlesey, said: “I am 88 years old and I found the experience of going on a giant zip wire really thrilling. I’m so happy I managed to do it and tick it off my bucket list.

“It proves age is just a number. If I can do it so can you. I am now looking forward to ticking off my next challenge.”

June’s adventures started after her husband passed away and she decided she wanted to travel the world, which she admits has been no easy thing, especially as a pensioner on her own.

But June’s solo travels have taken her far and wide across the globe with trips to New Zealand, Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru where she visited Matupitu. June also has been to China and Japan, all over Europe and up to the Arctic circle visiting Iceland, Finland and Norway, to name a few.

Her proud son Pete said: “Because of this my mother picked up the nickname of ‘Indiana June’ and has in recent years been a guest on ’The Now We Know Show’ Podcast recounting her adventures as a single lady and pensioner travelling the world.

“However, her mobility started to decrease to a point where she can no longer travel on her own outside the UK and so she decided to do some of the other adventurous things on her bucket list. One of these was to go on a giant zip wire and in September she managed to tick the experience off her bucket list when she visited The Adenalin Quarry adventure park in Cornwall.”

As for June’s next adventure filled experience, she added: “I would love to be able to do an abseil down a building or cliff. I think that would be very exciting indeed.”