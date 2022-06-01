It’s believed three people, including a pilot and two passengers, were in the aircraft but are not thought to have been seriously injured.

Police ambulance and fire services were quickly on the scene of the accident which is believed to have happened earlier this afternoon (1/6)

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 2.30pm today (Wednesday) to reports of an incident at the Shuttleworth airfield in Old Warden.

Old Warden Areodrome where the plane came down

“A light aircraft which flew into Shuttleworth ended up landing on its side.

“Emergency services attended and two occupants of the aircraft have been taken to hospital for checks, albeit they are not believed to have been injured.

“Recovery work for the aircraft is also under way.”

The Shuttleworth Collection is an aeronautical and automotive museum located at the Old Warden Aerodrome, near Biggleswade. It is the oldest in the world and one of the most prestigious, due to the variety of old and well-preserved aircraft.

It was started by Richard Shuttleworth, who was responsible for many some of the exhibits still displayed at the museum today.

The Collection is home to the best collection of genuine WWI aircraft that all still fly in Europe, alongside other historic aircraft from 1909 to the 1950s. It’s a popular attraction for both aircraft enthusiasts, tourists and schools.