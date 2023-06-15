News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Tempsford to be transported to wartime Britain as Armed Forces event returns

The weekend marks a decade for the annual event
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

Tempsford will be transported to the 1940s as its annual armed forces weekend returns.

The free event is on Saturday and Sunday July 1 and 2, at Tempsford Stuart Memorial Hall.

And this year, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the bumper-packed event will have a particular focus on RAF Tempford’s Clandestine activities in the Second World War.

The event will explore the clandestine activities of RAF Tempsford.The event will explore the clandestine activities of RAF Tempsford.
The event will explore the clandestine activities of RAF Tempsford.
Most Popular

Saturday’s highlights include a talk on jazz musician Glenn Miller who, in 1944, stopped over in Bedfordshire before his plane went missing without a trace, while another will focus on the last flight of a Halifax Bomber, shot down after departing Tempford. A barbecue will also be sizzling from 12pm to 2pm.

On Sunday more talks will set the wartime scene including stories of RAF Tempford, known as ‘Churchill’s Most Secret Airfield’. Performances include from Biggleswade Sea Cadets and Cara Bo, while a tearoom and full bar will be available both days.

Visit the museum website for more details.

Related topics:Armed ForcesBritain