Crowds turn out for a festive night out

Christmas is coming to Biggleswade – as the town lights up for the festive season.

People turned out in force on Friday to watch the festivities in the market square, spend time at the Christmas fair and watch the entertainment before the big switch on.

Schools, including Biggleswade Academy, Lawnside Academy, St Andrew's C of E VC Lower School, Ivel Valley School & College and Edward Peake CofE VC Middle School who joined with Biggleswade and District Choral Society, all performed on the stage. Entertainment was also provided by Dreams Theatre School, Somewhere 2 Sing, the Emily Thornton School of Dance and Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society. The lights were switched on by Town Mayor Mark Foster and the Rev Liz Oglesby-Elong, before a rousing performance of Abba Twist.

Cllr Foster said: “Christmas is a time for bringing people together, and our Annual Christmas Light Switch-on and Christmas Fair certainly does that. Thank you for joining us today. Please do enjoy the entertainment, and the lights later, and in the coming weeks. Thanks also go to everyone involved in organising and participating in today’s event. On behalf of all at the town council I would like to wish you a safe, peaceful, enjoyable and happy Christmas.”

1 . Biggleswade Christmas Lights Youngsters performing on stage Photo: Paul Langshaw Photo Sales

2 . Biggleswade Christmas Lights Singing for Christmas Photo: Paul Langshaw Photo Sales

3 . mbch-28-11-23-Biggie10-CENTupload.jpg Crowds turned out for the show Photo: Paul Langshaw Photo Sales

4 . Biggleswade Christmas Lights The festive scene Photo: Paul Langshaw Photo Sales