A woman whose lost dog was found with the help of a thermal drone has set up a support group to help reunite people with their beloved lost pets.

Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire, which marks its first anniversary on February 1, was set up by Sam Boyle to raise funds to buy a thermal drone after her dog, Ulysse disappeared on a walk in Houghton Conquest. She had been missing for 12 long days and 11 sleepless nights but was eventually found, barely alive, by a thermal drone.

Ulysse, a Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla, was reunited with Sam on New Year’s Eve, 2023, but it wouldn't have happened if it were not for an all weather thermal drone. Sam, who now runs Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire, said: “It was like a magical Christmas story thanks to the expertise of some great people and charities including canine Capture UK CIC with their invaluable skills, plotting and pinning areas on maps where they predicted Ulysse could be.

"Within three hours using the information from Canine Capture UK CIC Ulysse was found in a field with his Flexi lead tangled and twisted around the branches. If it had been a few hours later, this story really would have had a very different ending.”

Meg, a trustee and drone pilot, pictured with a dog found using a thermal drone

The success of the mission prompted Sam to launch Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire alongside an appeal to raise funds to buy a drone that will be able to fly in all weathers.

The group very quickly smashed its target raising more than £18,000 – enough for two thermal drones and a team of brilliant drone pilots to support owners of lost and missing dogs and other animals not only Bedfordshire but surrounding counties.

Sam added: “We raised a huge amount of money thanks to the generosity of the public and instead of only being able to afford to buy one thermal drone, we were able to buy two, as well as a whole load of kit to support owners and our pilots. The target was smashed and donations have continued into that GoFundMe page due to kind owners of animals we have supported.

“However, because Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire evolved from a mad idea to raise money for one drone and one pilot into two drones and a team of pilots, we applied for charity status and are continuing to raise funds to enable to help other people who have lost pets.”

Ulysse was spooked on a dog walk and bolted still wearing a Flexi tape retractable lead, but was found by a drone

The group attained charity status in September last year.

Sam and her team have since been delighted with the response to the charity and its work, featuring on last week’s Channel 5 TV programme Lost Dogs, Found Dogs, presented by Clare Balding.

Added Sam: “Our aim is to raise awareness to the wider pet owner communities within Bedfordshire and surrounding counties and offer those who have lost their pet both practical and emotional support. We are fully insured and our volunteers hold appropriate certification and undergo regular training.

“We agree to travel distances to support owners who are in a state of absolute panic when they realise their pet is missing because we know what it is like to lose one of the family.

The charity also helps to reunite cats with owners using thermal drones

"We have to rely on continuing donations to fund the expenses we have. As we are becoming more known we are receiving more requests for support. “On one day in June we went out to find three missing dogs in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

"As a charity we are supported by the continued generosity of people making donations to continue to do what we do. While not all missing pets require a drone we often work with very scared dogs who require trapping to keep them safe so we’re also hoping to raise £500 for large trap.

"We are not kidding ourselves that funds will pour in as they did before, people are stretched, but by using this new GoFundMe page as a tool for donations we will, in the future, be able to help more lost and missing animals.

"All our pilots work full time jobs and are volunteers, we do what we do because we absolutely care and love what we have now started.”