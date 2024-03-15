Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Festival of Flight event featuring the world famous Red Arrows and RAF Typhoon display team is to be held to celebrate 60 years of Shuttleworth air shows.

Shuttleworth’s first Festival of Flight will be spread across three days of entertainment, activities and displays to celebrate the achievements of aviation, from the very first flight, to the technology of the present day. It will be held from June 28, June 29 (Armed Forces Day) and June 30.

A highlight will be the Red Arrows and this year's RAF Typhoon display team from 29 Squadron which comprises of specialists from every aircraft trade who, along with support and management teams, work together to produce a dazzling display spectacular.

Shuttleworth will also welcome the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams on the back of launching its 60th 'Diamond' tour season.

Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service. They assist in recruiting to the Armed Forces, act as ambassadors for the UK at home and overseas and promote the best of British.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the Service’s skilled, talented people.

Often with their trademark Diamond Nine shape, and combination of close formations and precision flying, the Red Arrows have been displaying since 1965.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2023 – the team's 59th season; go behind-the-scenes with the Red Arrows as they launched 60th season 'Diamond' tour as featured here at Biggleswadetoday.

The Shuttleworth Collection is the proud home of a wide range of airworthy aircraft, including the world’s oldest aircraft and oldest British aircraft still flying today.

It’s also the home of a great collection of iconic racers, warbirds, civilian aircraft, and gliders that will be on display with visitors treated to some fabulous displays from visiting acts.