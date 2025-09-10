Team UK take stage at EuroSkills final | Team UK

Team UK, 19 brilliant young professionals, experts in a widely diverse range of skills from web technologies to plumbing, flew the flag in Herning, Denmark, last night (September 9th) at the Opening Ceremony of the hugely prestigious EuroSkills Finals.

The sell-out ceremony, in a packed ice hockey arena, marked the start of this hotly anticipated competition, which pits 600 of the very best apprentices and former apprentices in dozens of skills disciplines, from across the continent.

It is deemed to be an enlightening litmus test as to how prepared nations are to grow and prosper in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Team UK, suited and booted, marched into the arena to the cheers of thousands, their confidence and pride clear for all to see.

Spirits are running high as the competitors move from the celebration to the ultimate challenge ahead, ready to put their world-class skills into practice on the European stage.

Team UK, selected, managed and trained by WorldSkills UK, supported by Pearson, form a remarkable group, each representing their skill and their community.

Leading experts in their field will oversee three-days of ultimate examinations, in a huge spectrum of skills disciplines from plumbing, decorating, and welding to ‘frontline’ sectors such as mechanical engineering, industry 4.0 and mechatronics – all vital for the UK’s future.

It’s expected that Skills Minister Jacqui Smith will be among the 70,000 spectators in attendance.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK, said: “We are so excited to be here in Denmark with this fantastic group of young professionals as they head to Denmark to compete.

“They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to the UK with the knowledge and experience that will turbocharge their careers.

“EuroSkills is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are. It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high-quality jobs.”

Meet Team UK:

Jonathan Gough, Electrical Installation, from Waringstown, County Down who trains at Southern Regional College Caolan McCartan from Newry and Patrick Sheerin, Industry 4.0, from Portadown, County Armagh who train at Southern Regional College and work for Pronto Engineering Group and A J Power Jamie Mathews, Joinery, from Ballyclare, County Antrim who trains at Northern Regional College and works for Mivan John Doherty and Jason McVerry, Mechatronics, both hailing from County Armagh who train at Southern Regional College and work for Norbrook Laboratories Limited and Redrock Machinery Andrew McCann, Plumbing & Heating, from Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, who trains at South West College Luke Roberts, Welder, from Haverford West, Pembrokeshire who trains at Pembrokeshire College Melody Cheung, Graphic Design, from Port Talbot who trains at Bridgend College Evan Klimazsewski, Electronics, from Holyhead who trains at Grwp Llandrillo Menai and works for Lockheed Martin UK Gabrielle Wilson, Cooking, from Rhayader, Powys who trains at NPTC Group of Colleges and works for Chapters Restaurant Yuliia Batrak, Restaurant Services, from Colwyn Bay, who trains at Grwp Llandrillo Menai and works at St George's Hotel Finn Gallagher, Web Technologies, now from Salisbury, who attends Cardiff University Tomas Ankers, CNC Milling, from Wrexham who trains at Coleg Cambria and works for Electroimpact Stanley Mackintosh, Cabinet Making, from Norwich, Norfolk who trains at Rycotewood Furniture College and works for Bill Cleyndert and Company Katie Sime, Hairdressing, from Cheltenham who works for Reds Hair Company Stuart Lyons, Mechanical Engineering CAD, from Lanark who trains at New College Lanarkshire and works for Glacier Energy Shelby Fitzackerly, Painting & Decorating, from Accrington who trains at Accrington and Rossendale College and works for SPAIN Building and Maintenance Grace Longden, Health & Social Care, from Macclesfield who trains at Macclesfield College

The EuroSkills Finals, organised biennially by WorldSkills Europe, represent the pinnacle of vocational excellence on the continent.

Over the course of the EuroSkills Finals, participants will face practical and theoretical tests designed to simulate real-world industry scenarios. Judged by panels of international experts, medals are awarded to those who demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.