Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre evacuated due to 'concerns about pool chemicals'

Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre was evacuated this morning after staff became "concerned" over a chemical spill.

Firefighters attended the scene at around 7.50am and discovered that there had been a spillage from a small drum.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “There was an incident at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre when staff became concerned about pool chemicals in the plant area.

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre. Image: Google.

"We took immediate action to address the issue and the fire service visited the site and took precautionary measures by putting in place an evacuation zone around the leisure centre, as part of their standard procedures when dealing with hazardous chemicals.

“The leisure centre has now been signed off as safe and is now back open to the public.”

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival it was apparent that this was due to an error where there had been a spillage from a small drum.