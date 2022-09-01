Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre evacuated due to 'concerns about pool chemicals'
The leisure centre has now been reopened
Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre was evacuated this morning after staff became "concerned" over a chemical spill.
Firefighters attended the scene at around 7.50am and discovered that there had been a spillage from a small drum.
A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “There was an incident at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre when staff became concerned about pool chemicals in the plant area.
Most Popular
-
1
People evacuated from Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre this morning
-
2
CCTV appeal following 'serious assault' in Biggleswade High Street
-
3
Brave firefighters battle 200-tonne inferno of blazing straw in Biggleswade
-
4
Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre evacuated due to 'concerns about pool chemicals'
-
5
New town councillor for Sandy is former Sandye Place teacher who brings 'a wealth of skills and enthusiasm'
"We took immediate action to address the issue and the fire service visited the site and took precautionary measures by putting in place an evacuation zone around the leisure centre, as part of their standard procedures when dealing with hazardous chemicals.
“The leisure centre has now been signed off as safe and is now back open to the public.”
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival it was apparent that this was due to an error where there had been a spillage from a small drum.
"The hazardous materials officer checked this and confirmed that no evacuation was required. This was then left in the hands of the company and crews departed from the scene at 9.50am."