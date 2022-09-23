20-year-old from Sandy charged with drugs and modern slavery offences

A man from Sandy has been charged with drugs and modern slavery offences following a Bedfordshire Police investigation into a suspected drugs supply line.

Jack Johannesen, 20, of Stirling Close, has been charged with two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

He has also been charged with conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, as well as two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Bedfordshire Police news.

Three other men have previously been charged in the same investigation into drug dealing in Biggleswade and Sandy.