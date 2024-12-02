24 Hours in Police Custody: Tonight's episode explores how fraud case helped take down Biggleswade drug dealers

It’s back, and the second episode in the latest 24 Hours in Police Custody series looks at how police took down two drug dealers in Biggleswade and Sandy by investigating a fraud case.

‘Living the High Life’ follows a case investigated by Ann Ward and Dave Brecknock from the force’s Serious Fraud Investigation team. An elderly man reported fraudulent activity on his account – and his niece was in the main suspect.

Police started their investigation in December 2021 when they established that Sacha Goulden was the only person with access to her uncle’s account, through a mutual agreement to support her uncle’s needs.

Investigators found evidence revealing how Goulden had made unauthorised transactions of more than £200,000 over the course of 18 months.

Left: Oliver Hamilton, and Tyrone Baker (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

In the episode, she admits to using some of the funds to purchase Class A drugs.

But the investigation takes a turn when officers from the fraud team discover a link to a separate case where officers are looking into an OCG supplying class A drugs throughout the Biggleswade area.

These two drug dealers who exploited children and a vulnerable adult in Biggleswade and Sandy were jailed last year.

Tyrone Baker, 26, headed the drug supply line in the towns along with his right-hand man – 21-year-old Oliver Hamilton.

Text messages found by Bedfordshire Police detectives showed both Baker and Hamilton had groomed four children and cuckooed a vulnerable adult, using their homes to stash cash and bag drugs.

Baker’s fingerprints were found on items within one of the cuckooed properties. And police estimate that he was making more than £70,000 a year from his drug dealing empire, which included selling cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Baker, of Carisbrooke Road, Rushden, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and cannabis as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

Hamilton, of Russell Way, Higham Ferrers, was sentenced to six years and two months for conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and heroin.

Tune in to 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight (December 2) at 9pm on Channel 4.