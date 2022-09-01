CCTV appeal following 'serious assault' in Biggleswade High Street
Do you recognise these people?
Bedfordshire Police has launched a CCTV appeal following a “serious assault” in Biggleswade.
The incident took place in the High Street on the evening of July 28, but the force has now released these images and is looking for information from anyone who witnesses the incident.
Police believe the people pictured may have information that could help with their enquiries into the assault, which took place ar around 9.30pm.
While recognising the pictures are blurry, the police said: "There were many people in the area at the time, who may have witnessed and helped the victim. We hope the images shared will jog someone’s memory.
"If you were there or recognise the people pictured, please call 101 quoting 40/44756/22."