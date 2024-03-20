Gun and heroin found hidden in a tub of washing powder seized in Biggleswade police sting

Police found this gun, ammunition and Class A drugs believed to be heroin in the early morning raid.

A gun and Class A drugs – hidden in a tub of washing powder – have been seized in an early morning raid in Biggleswade.

Police raided the property in Church Street, Biggleswade, just before 6am yesterday morning (Tuesday).

They found a black rucksack containing a handgun and 12 rounds of ammunition and a ‘significant’ amount of drugs believed to be heroin inside a tub of washing powder.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has now been charged and bailed under strict conditions ahead of a future court appearance.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson Guns and Gangs unit said: “This is a great example of how intelligence from the community can lead to us seizing lethal weapons and apprehending dangerous individuals.

“Where there is the cultivation and selling of illicit drugs, there is significant violence – often among the youth of our community. While gun crime fortunately remains low in our county, it’s imperative that these weapons are taken off our streets immediately.

“Therefore, I would urge anyone with information about guns, knives or drug dealing to report it to the police. Our aim is for Bedfordshire to be a safe and welcoming place for all and with your support we continue to work towards this.”

On March 6 police carried out dawn raids across the county - including one in Heather Drive, Biggleswade.

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Police found an imitation firearm and three phones during the sting.