Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Sandy

A man from Sandy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in St Neots Road, Sandy.

He has now been bailed pending further enquries.

One man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but is now recovering.

Bedfordshire Police's local community team have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area

The incident took place at around 10.30pm on Thursday, July 15.

In the wake of the attack, officers from Bedfordshire Police's local community team have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area, and talking to local residents and listening to their concerns.

PC James Hunt, from the local community team, said: “Knife crime and drug dealing remains a priority for our community team, and we will continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance to residents and listen to any concerns they may have.

“We will continue to pursue anybody who thinks the use of weapons is acceptable and we will crack down on anybody perpetrating this kind of crime.

“We are doing all we can, but would always encourage our communities to work with us to crack down on organised crime, which often drives knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Whilst we continue to work with our residents, we understand people may not want to talk to us, so if you have information or concerns, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us by visiting the online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/37056/21.